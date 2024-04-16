LS polls: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, calls him instrument of rich

Kozhikode (Kerala), Apr 16 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him an instrument of a few rich businessmen in the country.

Gandhi alleged that Modi's job was to distract people from the real issues in the country, protect the richest businessmen in India and "forgive their bank loans".

"PM Narendra Modi is the instrument of five or six of the biggest, richest businessmen in India," the sitting MP from Wayanad contended.

He claimed that Modi has given around Rs 16 lakh crores to 20-25 people in the country.

"But he does not talk of the issues farmers are facing in the country, the unemployment or the price rise," Gandhi said while speaking to party supporters, workers and the huge crowd that turned up for his roadshow from Kodiyathur in this district.

On the electoral bonds issue, he said the bonds were a form of extortion carried out by PM Modi.

Accusing the BJP and the RSS of trying to destroy and change the Constitution, he said that this was the only big issue of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and all other issues emanated from it.

He took out a massive road show from Kodiyathur here around 11.30 am as part of his ongoing campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the southern state and was accompanied by hundreds of party workers and supporters who ran alongside and ahead of the vehicle carrying him.

He intermittently sat atop the SUV or stood out of its sun roof constantly waving at the public gathered in large numbers on both sides of the road.

Party workers and supporters accompanying him carried placards with his photo.

Gandhi, who is hoping to win again from Wayanad, came to the constituency on April 15 for the second time after the date of the Lok Sabha polls were announced.

The Congress leader had kicked off the poll campaign in Wayanad early this month by filing his nomination papers and holding a massive road show.

He had won from Wayanad with a record margin of 4,31,770 votes during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Polling in Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha seats will be held on April 26. PTI HMP HMP ROH