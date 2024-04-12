Rebel BJP leader K S Eshwarappa files nomination from Shivamogga as independent

Shivamogga: Rebel BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister K S Eshwarappa on Friday filed his nomination from Shivamogga for the May 7 Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate to take on official party nominee B Y Raghavendra, who is seeking reelection from the segment.

In Kalaburagi, Radhakrishna Doddamani, son-in-law of Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge, also filed his papers. He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress chief D K Shivakumar.

Raghavendra is the son of BJP veteran and member of the party's Parliamentary Board and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

BJP leaders had appealed to Eshwarappa to desist from contesting but he remained steadfast on his decision.

Eshwarappa, who had also served as the party's state unit president, is miffed over his son K E Kanthesh being denied the ticket from the neighbouring Haveri segment.

The 75-year-old had alleged that Yediyurappa had promised to get the ticket for his son but betrayed him.

Eshwarappa, who has raised a banner of revolt against the party's state unit, has repeatedly attacked the Lingayat strongman Yediyurappa, saying the BJP is in the grip of his family.

Karnataka is going to the polls in two phases. While 14 Lok Sabha segments in the southern parts of the state will vote on April 26, the remaining 14 constituencies in the northern parts will vote in the second phase on May 7.