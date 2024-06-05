LS polls result: 13 candidates of BJP win by 3 lakh plus vote margin in Gujarat; two cross 7 lakh

Ahmedabad: At least 13 candidates of BJP in Gujarat have won the Lok Sabha elections with a margin of over 3 lakh votes, while two sitting MPs crushed their opponents by more than 7 lakh votes.
In the 2019 general elections, when the BJP won all 26 constituencies in Gujarat, 15 of its candidates had achieved a margin of 3 lakh plus votes but none breached the 7 lakh mark that time.
However, the poll outcome of Tuesday shows that sitting MPs, namely CR Paatil and Amit Shah won with a massive lead of more than 7 lakh votes from Navsari and Gandhinagar constituencies, respectively.
Altogether, the BJP bagged 25 constituencies in Gujarat, including Surat which it had won uncontested, but it missed a hat-trick of a clean sweep with the Congress bagging Banaskantha constituency.
The constituencies where BJP's victory margin crossed 3 lakh votes are Ahmedabad East, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Chhota Udaipur, Dahod, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Vadodara, Kheda, Mahesana, Navsari, Panchmahal and Porbandar.
Amit Shah and C R Paatil are the only two candidates from Gujarat whose victory margin is 7 lakh plus votes.
The highest victory lead of 7.73 lakh votes was recorded by Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil who retained Navsari constituency by defeating his nearest Congress rival Naishadh Desai.
Interestingly, Paatil held the record of the second-highest margin in 2019 when he won by 6.89 lakh votes. He has now broken his record.
Amit Shah clocked a victory margin of 7.44 lakh votes from Gandhinagar constituency.
BJP's Hemang Joshi and Rajpalsinh Jadav are the only two candidates who won by a margin of 5 lakh plus votes.
Joshi and Jadav won by a margin of 5.82 lakh and 5.09 lakh votes, respectively, from Vadodara and Panchmahal constituencies.
The winning margin of nine other BJP candidates remained in the range of 3 lakh to 5 lakh.