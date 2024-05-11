LS polls: Retailers' body extends support to BJP's Chandni Chowk candidate

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) The Federation of Retailer Association of India gathered at Model Town in the national capital to show support to BJP's candidate from the Chandni Chowk seat, Praveen Khandelwal, for the Lok Sabha polls.
The seat is slated for a direct fight between Khandelwal and JP Agarwal of the Congress, with polling in all seven constituencies scheduled for May 25.
FRAI is a body representing approximately 80 lakh micro, small, and medium retailers across the nation.
Addressing the gathering at Agrawal Sadan here, Khandelwal expressed gratitude for the support from from the retailers' association, and affirmed his commitment to work for the interests of the retailers' community if elected.
Outlining his vision for the Chandni Chowk constituency, the BJP leader said he would empower small businesses and foster a conducive environment for their growth, according to a statement by FRAI.
He pledged to address longstanding issues such as a lack of representation of small retailers in Parliament and the need for a level-playing field against e-commerce giants, Khandelwal said.
During the event, FRAI members also spoke about the crucial role played by micro and small retailers in the country's retail landscape.