LS polls: Rs 1.03 crore cash, 4 kg silver jewellery seized from car in MP

Mandsaur (MP), Apr 23 (PTI) Police have seized Rs 1.03 crore in cash and 4 kg of silver jewellery from a car in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district during checking of vehicles in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, an official said.

Two men and a woman travelling in the car have been taken into custody, the official said on Monday.

Checking of vehicles by the flying squad teams has been intensified in the state in view of the parliamentary elections, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police stopped the car late Monday night and and recovered the cash and silver jewellery which were stashed under the two front seats by making compartments, Nai Abadi police station in-charge Varun Tiwari said.

The Income Tax department will be informed about the seizure, the official said.

Polling in Mandsaur will be held under the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 13. PTI COR MAS GK