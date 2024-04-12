LS polls: Rs 1.74 lakh seized near Noida, total cash seizure Rs 66.66 lakh

Noida, Apr 12 (PTI) Around Rs 1.75 lakh cash was seized from a man in Greater Noida on Friday amid enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections, police said.

Advertisment

With this, the cash seizure in this poll season across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar has risen to Rs 66.66 lakh, according to officials.

"In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a checking campaign is being run by the police. During the checking campaign today near Cheeti border under Dankaur police station area, a Maruti Baleno car was intercepted by the static surveillance team - 3," a police spokesperson said.

"During the checking of the car, bearing registration number UP 13 BY 7147, an amount of Rs 1,74,150 was recovered from the driver identified as Lavkesh Kumar, a resident of Sikandrabad area in Bulandshahr," the spokesperson said.

Advertisment

The police said they have informed the Income Tax authorities about the matter and further necessary action is being taken in the case.

So far, Rs 66,66,100 in unaccounted cash has been seized by the authorities across Noida and Greater Noida ever since the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct last month in Gautam Buddh Nagar, an official told PTI.

Gautam Buddh Nagar in western Uttar Pradesh goes to polls on April 26 in the second phase of the general elections. PTI KIS AS AS