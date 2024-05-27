LS polls: Rs 5,000 for BLOs for 10 pc more voter turnout as compared to 2019, says Punjab CEO

Chandigarh, May 27 (PTI) A cash prize of Rs 5,000 will be given to the booth level officers (BLOs), who achieve a voter turnout of 10 per cent or more as compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, said Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C on Monday.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

During this election, a target of achieving more than 70 per cent voter turnout has been fixed.

The CEO's office has planned to incentivize the BLOs, who achieve a high voter turnout at their booths, said an official statement.

The Punjab CEO said the BLOs, who achieve a voter turnout increase of 10 per cent or more as compared to the 2019 turnout, will receive a Rs 5,000 cash prize and will be felicitated at a state-level ceremony.

Additionally, a similar incentive has been planned for the BLOs at booths where the voter turnout exceeds 75 per cent, he said in a statement.

The CEO emphasized the BLOs must personally distribute the voter slips and 'voting invitation cards' door-to-door without delegating this responsibility to the other officers.

He commended the BLOs and Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) teams for their work so far and urged them to continue their efforts until the polling concludes to achieve the goal of "Is Vaar 70 Paar (achieving 70 per cent target)".

He emphasized the importance of their role in ensuring a smooth and efficient electoral process while highlighting that their dedication is crucial for maximizing the voter turnout and ensuring every eligible voter has the opportunity to participate.

During the meeting, Additional CEO Harish Nayar highlighted that district SVEEP and social media teams should document the initiatives taken, including the facilities provided at polling stations, model booths and booths managed by women and persons with disabilities (PwD). PTI CHS AS AS