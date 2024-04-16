LS polls: Rupala files nomination from Rajkot; seeks support of Kshatriyas 'in country's interest'

Rajkot, Apr 16 (PTI) Union minister and BJP candidate from the Rajkot Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat, Parshottam Rupala, whose remarks on Kshatriyas have sparked massive protests by the Rajput community, on Tuesday filed his nomination papers following a two-km long roadshow in the city.

Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, BJP's Rajya Sabha member Kesridevsinh Jhala and cabinet minister in the Gujarat government Bhanuben Babariya were present when Rupala submitted his nomination papers to District Election Officer Prabhav Joshi.

"As decided by my party, I filed my nomination papers today. A large number of people turned up to give their blessings to me. Senior party leaders, corporators as well as sitting MLAs and MPs also remained present in my support," Rupala told reporters after filing his papers.

While addressing a gathering at the end of the roadshow near the Race Course ground, the BJP leader appealed to the Kshatriya community, which has been holding protests to press for the cancellation of his nomination, to support him and his party "in the interest of the nation".

"I want to make an appeal to the Kshatriya community. Your support is also crucial in the interest of the nation. I request you to show a big heart and support BJP," Rupala said.

He said since there is no doubt that the BJP will once again form a government at the Centre after the polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already prepared a blueprint about the work to be done in the first 100 days of his next government.

"PM Modi believes in 100 per cent saturation of all government schemes. When the PM is working hard to achieve that goal, BJP workers should also try to ensure 100 per cent voting at their respective booths. Let's give Modi record break seats this time so that he gets strength to put India on global map," he said.

The BJP this time dropped two-time MP Mohan Kundariya and fielded Rupala instead. The Congress gave candidature to former MLA Paresh Dhanani for this Patidar-dominated seat, considered a stronghold of the BJP since late 1980s.

Rupala has irked the Rajput community by claiming that erstwhile 'maharajas' succumbed to the persecution of foreign rulers as well as the Britishers. He further said these 'maharajas' broke bread with these rulers and also married off their daughters to them.

Since majority of the erstwhile rulers in Gujarat were Rajputs, the community saw the remarks as an insult to them and has asked the BJP multiple times in the recent past to withdraw Rupala's candidature or else the community will go against BJP in this election.

Though Rupala has already tendered an apology over his remarks and sought forgiveness, Rajput community leaders have refused to back down.

To press for their demand, the Rajput community has been holding protests in several parts of Gujarat, where elections to all the 26 Lok Sabha seats will be held in a single phase on May 7.

Key Rajput leaders held a meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi and Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil at the CM's residence in Gandhinagar on Monday night.

After the meeting, convener of the Rajput Coordination Committee, Karansinh Chavda, said the BJP leaders have promised to convey the demand of the community to the party high command.

"We want nothing else except removal of Rupala as the Rajkot candidate. When BJP leaders asked us to find another solution, we said the only way out is cancellation of Rupala's ticket. If that does not happen, we will intensify our protest and also stage protests in each and every poll rally of BJP in Gujarat," Chavda told reporters. PTI COR PJT PD NP