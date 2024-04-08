LS polls: SAD (Amritsar) fields slain gangster's father from Punjab's Ferozepur

Chandigarh, Apr 8 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) Monday named its candidates for three more Lok Sabha seats in Punjab in its second list for the election, fielding slain gangster Jaipal Bhullar's father from Ferozepur.

Advertisment

The Simranjit Singh Mann-led party fielded his son Emaan Singh Mann from the Amritsar seat and Harpal Singh Baler from Khadoor Sahib.

Bhupinder Singh Bhullar, whom the SAD (Amritsar) fielded from the Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat, is a retired inspector of the Punjab Police.

His son Jaipal Bhullar, along with another gangster, was gunned down in an encounter with police in Kolkata in 2021. Jaipal Bhullar had more than 40 criminal cases against him in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Advertisment

Simranjit Singh Mann is the sitting MP from Sangrur.

The party last month announced five candidates for Punjab and two for Haryana for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1, while voting for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will take place on May 25. PTI CHS IJT IJT