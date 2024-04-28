LS polls: SAD fields Virsa Singh Valtoha from Khadoor Sahib seat in Punjab

Chandigarh, Apr 28 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday announced former MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha as its candidate for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat in Punjab.

With this, the SAD has named candidates for all 13 seats in Punjab and one in Chandigarh.

In a post on X, the party said, "Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal today announced party's core committee member and former chief parliamentary secretary S. Virsa Singh Valtoha as the @Akali_Dal_ candidate for the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. With this announcement the party has fielded party candidates on all 14 seats of Punjab and Chandigarh." Polling in Punjab and Chandigarh will take place in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1. PTI CHS DIV DIV