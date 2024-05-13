LS polls: SAD's Harsimrat Kaur, BJP's Preneet Kaur, other candidates file nominations in Punjab

Chandigarh, May 13 (PTI) A number of prominent candidates, including SAD nominee Harsimrat Kaur Badal and BJP's Preneet Kaur, filed their nominations on Monday for the June 1 Lok Sabha polls in Punjab.
Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, and AAP's Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal also filed their nominations for the elections.
Preneet Kaur and her AAP challenger Balbir Singh filed their papers in Patiala while AAP's Dhaliwal filed nominations from Amritsar.
Congress' Warring who filed nomination papers in Ludhiana, cancelled his road show in the wake of the death of noted Punjabi poet Surjit Patar. The cremation of Patar took place on Monday.
After filing nomination, BJP candidate Preneet Kaur took out a two-kilometre-long road show in Patiala. The roadshow was joined by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar.
"...this election is about renewal of relation between me and the people of Patiala Lok Sabha constituency. People's unwavering 'bharosa' (trust) and 'ashirwad' (blessing) are my greatest treasures," said Preneet Kaur.
Assam CM Sarma said, "Seeing your enthusiasm, I am sure that the election is just a formality - Preneet Kaur will win from Patiala again." "People of Punjab have seen through the charade of the Congress and AAP. The two parties are working as partners in Haryana and Delhi and acting as opponents here. People will not waste their votes on either of them," Sarma said.
Three-time MP Harsimrat Kaur filed her nomination in Bathinda. She was accompanied by her husband and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal who also filed his nomination from the constituency as the 'covering candidate'.
Before filing her nomination, Harsimrat Kaur along with her husband Sukhbir Badal and children offered prayers at Sri Damdama Sahib in Bathinda.
AAP candidate Hayer and BJP's Arvind Khanna filed their nominations in Sangrur while AAP's Laljit Singh Bhullar and SAD nominee Virsa Singh Valtoha submitted their nominations for the Khadoor Sahib seat in the Tarn Taran district.
BJP's Anita Som Parkash filed her nomination from Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat. She was accompanied by Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.
Speaking to the media, Sharma said, "In Punjab, the BJP will create history in the Lok Sabha elections. We feel that people of Punjab are upset with the present (AAP) government." From Ferozepur seat, BJP candidate Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi filed his nomination papers. He was accompanied by Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
Puri asked people to make Sodhi victorious from the Ferozepur seat.
From Ferozepur, AAP candidate Jasdip Singh Kaka Brar and Congress nominee Sher Singh Ghubaya also filed their nominations.
Congress nominee from Amritsar Gurjit Singh Aujla, SAD candidate from Gurdaspur Daljit Singh Cheema and AAP candidate from Jalandhar Pawan Kumar Tinu also filed their papers.
Nominations can be filed till May 14 while scrutiny of papers will take place on May 15. The last date for the withdrawal of nominations is May 17.
Polling for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1. PTI CHS KVK KVK