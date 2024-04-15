LS polls: Samajwadi Party candidate Aditya Yadav files nomination from Buduan

Budaun (UP), Apr 15 (PTI) Samajwadi Party candidate Aditya Yadav on Monday filed his nomination papers from the Buduan Lok Sabha seat.
Aditya, who replaced his father Shivpal Yadav on this seat as the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate, filed the nomination papers in presence of former MP Dharmendra Yadav, SP MLA Ram Khiladi Singh Yadav and district president Ashish Yadav.
Before filing his nominations, Aditya visited several temples, including Biru Abadi temple of Lord Shiva and Nagla temple, and prayed for his victory.
He also visited Chhote Sarker ki Dargah.
Talking to reporters, Aditya said that people have expressed faith in the Samajwadi Party and this time the party will win from the seat.
Asked about the 2019 polls in which the SP witnessed defeat from the BJP, he said that at that time there were "many doubts and questions" on the polls, but this time everyone will ensure the BJP's defeat.
Buduan seat is presently held by BJP's Sanghmitra Maurya, who defeated SP's Dharmedra Yadav in 2019.
Buduan will go to polls in the third phase on May 7. PTI CORR ABN AS AS