LS polls: Seeking votes on basis of work done by AAP govt in 2 years, says Punjab CM Mann

Chandigarh, May 2 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said he was seeking votes from people for AAP candidates on the basis of work done by his government in the last two years.

Mann was campaigning for Gurpreet Singh GP, the AAP nominee from the Fatehgarh Sahib constituency .

The CM also took out a road show in Sahnewal in favour of the AAP candidate.

"We are asking for votes from the people of Punjab on the basis of our work in the last two years. Wherever I am going in the state, people are applauding our work," said Mann as he cited 43,000 government jobs and free electricity.

"Apart from this, we built about 850 'mohalla' clinics in which people are getting free treatment. We opened Schools of Eminence and also improved the condition of government schools, as a result of which 158 students of government schools cleared JEE-Mains this year," he said.

"Ours is the first government of Punjab which has done more work than promised," he claimed.

Mann said the AAP government created the Road Safety Force after which the number of deaths in road accidents in Punjab has reduced significantly.

"I need your support. This time, ensure victory of all (AAP) candidates. They will become your voice in Parliament," he appealed to voters.

He also attacked former chief minister Amarinder Singh and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, accusing them of amassing wealth.

Polling for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held in the last phase of general elections on June 1. PTI CHS KVK KVK