LS polls: SP chief claims BJP suffered defeat in first four phases

Lucknow, May 19 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed the BJP has suffered defeat in the first four phases of the Lok Sabha polls and urged people to vote for the INDIA bloc in the fifth phase too.

Advertisment

The fifth phase of polling in the Lok Sabha polls will be held on Monday.

In a statement, Yadav accused the BJP of practising divisive politics.

"Due to its wrong policies, inflation, unemployment and corruption are at their peak. They are facing trouble in meeting the expenses of their families," he said.

Advertisment

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged that the BJP has halted development works and ruined progress achieved during Samajwadi Party rule in the state.

Citing initiatives such as laptop distribution, free irrigation, the start of the dial 100 scheme for better handling of crimes and a women helpline number during his rule, Yadav alleged that the BJP did not have any roadmap of development and its government indulged in corruption.

"Today people have once again got an opportunity to get rid of their problems. Their one vote can hurt the arbitrariness of the BJP. Vote against the negative politics of the BJP and make the candidates of the INDIA bloc win for uniting the society, brotherhood, development, decisions in favour of farmers, youth and the poor," he added.

"The BJP had to suffer defeat in the first four phases. I appeal to you all to defeat the BJP in the fifth phase on Monday," Yadav was quoted as saying in the statement. PTI ABN ABN NSD NSD