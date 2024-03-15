LS Polls: SP declares 6 candidates, TMC 1 in UP

Lucknow, Mar 15 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party on Friday declared the names of its six candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.
The candidates are Yashveer Singh (Bijnor), Manoj Kumar (Nagina), Bhanu Pratap Singh (Meerut), Bijendra Singh (Aligarh), Jasveer Valmiki (Hathras), and Daroga Saroj (Lalganj), the party said on X.
The SP gave the Bhadohi Lok Sabha seat to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, which fielded Laliteshpati Tripathi from the constituency.
In a statement, the Trinamool Congress said, "Under the guidance and inspiration of...Mamata Banerjee, we are pleased to announce the...candidate from the parliamentary constituency of Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh. We wish the best to Laliteshpati Tripathi and hope he succeeds in this endeavour." In 2102, Laliteshpati Tripathi, who was then with the Congress, defeated Satyendra Kumar Patel of the Samajwadi Party by a margin of 8,523 votes in the Marihan assembly constituency in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh.
Tripathi is the great-grandson of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kamalapati Tripathi.
This is the fourth list of Lok Sabha candidates declared by the Samajwadi Party.
With this list, the total number of candidates declared by the SP stood at 37, the party's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said.
The SP has already left 17 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh for the Congress after both the INDIA bloc members announced their electoral tie-up on February 21.
Uttar Pradesh has 80 Lok Sabha seats. PTI NAV SMN SMN