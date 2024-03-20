LS polls: SP declares candidates for 6 seats in UP

New Update
Lucknow, Mar 20 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday declared candidates for six seats in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections.
While Ziaur Rahman Burk will contest on SP ticket from Sambhal, Manoj Chaudhary will be the party candidate from Baghpat.
The list released by the SP said Rahul Awana will contest from Gautam Buddha Nagar. Bhagwat Saran Gangwar will be the party candidate from Pilibhit and Rajeev Rai from Ghosi.
Rajendra S Bind will contest on an SP ticket from Mirzapur, it said. PTI ABN KSS KSS