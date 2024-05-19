LS polls: SP leaders visiting Azamgarh for 'picnic', says Adityanath

Azamgarh (UP), May 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday hit out at the Samajwadi Party and said leaders of the opposition party are visiting Azamgarh for a "picnic" and they will go to England for a tour after the Lok Sabha elections.

He also said that earlier "bullets were fired at devotees of Lord Ram, but today they are welcomed with open arms in Ayodhya".

Adityanath was addressing a poll rally in Mehnagar in favour of actor-politician Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', the sitting MP and BJP candidate from Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat.

"Earlier, Azamgarh was considered a centre of terrorism. If there were blasts anywhere in the country, its name used to come up. But in the last 10 years, no terrorist incidents have taken place anywhere. Today, even if a firecracker goes off, Pakistan rushes to give clarifications denying its involvement," he said.

The CM said Azamgarh will be made an industrial city, according to an official statement.

"We still have to give a lot to Azamgarh and make it an industrial city. It will become a film city centre, from where many 'Nirahuas' and 'Amrapali Dubeys' will emerge," he added.

Amrapali Dubey is a Bhojpuri actress.

Targeting the SP, Adityanath said, "They are coming here for a picnic, and after the elections, will go to England for a tour because they are big people." People must choose a representative from among them, he said.

Praising Nirahua who is pitted against SP's Dharmendra Yadav, the CM said, "No public representative can do as much work as Nirahua has done for Azamgarh in two years." Nirahua won the Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll in 2022.

"In this election, it is crucial to ensure the defeat of the SP. Nirahua must win from Azamgarh to make Modi ji the prime minister for a third term," the CM said.

"The trends of the four phases of elections clearly indicate that the opposition has already lost the battle...the whole country is chanting slogans like 'Fir ek baar Modi sarkar', abki baar 400 paar' and 'Jo Ram ko laye hain, hum unko layenge'. This is making the Congress, SP, and BSP feel miserable," Adityanath said.

He said that the 2024 Lok Sabha election is a contest between "Ram Bhakts" and "Ram Drohis".

Taking a dig at the SP, Adityanath said, "People in the country view SP leaders suspiciously...when an SP supporter shows up, people suspect they're there to cause trouble." "But Today, people of Azamgarh are no longer looked at with distrust. The identity crisis is over. Modi ji has transformed the country's 'tasveer (picture) and takdeer' (destiny). India is gaining respect globally, and there are no security issues," he added.

"Today, daughters and businessmen are safe, and the poor receive 5 kg free ration every month. Today, Modi ji is providing free ration to 80 crore people, while 23 crore people in Pakistan are starving. Every house now has a tap with RO water, and all these improvements have been made without considering caste, religion, or creed," he said.

Despite this, if anybody is praising Pakistan, they should go there, Adityanath said.

"After 500 years, Shri Ram Lalla has been enshrined in a grand temple in Ayodhya. Previously, Ram devotees were shot at, but today they are welcomed," he said.

At the rally, state ministers Yogendra Upadhyay, Dara Singh Chauhan, BJP state general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla, part's regional president Sahajanand Rai, and district chief Krishna Pal, among others, were present.

Azamgarh will go to polls on May 25 in the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. PTI CDN KVK KVK