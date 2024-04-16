LS polls: SP's Dimple Yadav files nomination from Mainpuri seat

Mainpuri (UP), Apr 16 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Dimple Yadav filed her nomination papers from Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat here on Tuesday.

The sitting Mainpuri MP was accompanied by SP chief and her husband Akhilesh Yadav, and senior party leaders Shivpal Singh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav.

Polling in Mainpuri will be held in the third round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on May 7.

Dimple Yadav won Mainpuri seat in the 2022 Lok Sabha bypoll after it was vacated following the death of SP patriarch and her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The SP leader is pitted against BJP candidate Jaiveer Singh and BSP's Shiv Prasad Yadav. PTI SAB SNS DIV DIV