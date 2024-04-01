LS polls: SP's Mahendra Nagar files nomination as INDIA bloc candidate in Noida

Noida, Apr 1 (PTI) Samajwadi Party's Mahendra Singh Nagar on Monday filed his nomination as the INDIA bloc candidate for the Lok Sabha election from Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency in western Uttar Pradesh, officials said.
Nagar filed the nomination papers before District Election Officer Manish Kumar Verma at the collectorate office in Surajpur, Greater Noida, a local official said.
Nagar, a practising doctor, has been fielded by the Samajwadi Party to take on BJP's Mahesh Sharma, who is also a doctor and the winner of Lok Sabha polls 2014 and 2019 from Gautam Buddh Nagar.
As SP's candidate, Nagar is representing the INDIA bloc of opposition parties on the seat where the Congress is not putting up its candidate while the Bahujan Samaj Party, which is fighting it alone this time, has fielded Rajendra Singh Solanki.
Nagar was in the Congress till 2022.
"Today, before filing the nomination papers, I participated in a meeting with supporters and sought their support in fighting the election. I also called on them to help the INDIA bloc and the Samajwadi Party get a big win in this election in order to save democratic values and rights of 'pichde, Dalit, alpsankhyak (PDA)," Nagar said in a social media post.
Gautam Buddh Nagar, which comprises the twin-cities of Noida and Greater Noida, goes to polls on April 26 in the second-leg of the general elections and has over 26 lakh registered voters. PTI KIS TIR TIR