LS polls: Supriya’s victory will reduce support for Modi by one MP in Parliament, says Sharad Pawar

Pune, May 3 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar has said that victory for his daughter Supriya Sule, his party's Lok Sabha candidate from Baramati, would reduce support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi by one MP in Parliament.

Campaigning on Thursday for Sule in Pune district’s Purandar tehsil, which comes under the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, he also flayed the BJP over farmers’ issues.

Three-term MP Sule is pitted against NCP candidate Sunetra Pawar, her sister-in-law and wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

“We have given candidature to Supriya Sule so press the button next to her name on EVM in the election (on May 7). Your vote will not only determine her victory, but ensure that there is one more MP who is not supporting Modi,” the senior Pawar said.

The former Union agriculture minister said under the BJP government at the Centre, the condition of farmers has become miserable.

“If we want to change the scenario and have a farmers-centric approach in policymaking, then change needs to be brought,” he said.

The veteran political claimed the BJP-led dispensation is not in favour of giving remunerative prices to farmers for their agricultural products. PTI SPK RSY NR