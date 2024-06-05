LS polls: TDP candidate from Guntur Pemmasani become richest MP in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, the Telugu Desam Party candidate from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur, has become the richest candidate to win the Lok Sabha poll this time.
Pemmasani's assets are valued at Rs 5,700 crore. He defeated his nearest rival the YSRCP's Kilari Venkata Rosaiah by over 3.4 lakh votes.
BJP's Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who contested from the Chevella seat in neighbouring Telangana, is the second wealthiest winner with assets worth Rs 4,568 crore. He won by a margin of over 1.72 lakh votes.
Industrialist Naveen Jindal, the BJP's Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat candidate with declared assets worth Rs 1,241 crore, won by 29,021 votes.
Another wealthy candidate who won the polls is TDP candidate from Andhra Pradesh's Nellore Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy with declared assets worth Rs 716 crore. He won by over 2.45 lakh votes.
Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia has declared assets worth Rs 424 crore. He won Madhya Pradesh's Guna Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 5.40 lakh votes over his nearest rival the Congress' Yadvendra Rao Deshraj Singh.
Actor-politician and the BJP's Mathura candidate Hema Malini has declared assets worth Rs 278 crore. She retained the seat by a margin of 2.8 lakh votes.
As many as 2,572 crorepati candidates were in the fray for the Lok Sabha polls this time.