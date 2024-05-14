LS polls: Telangana records 64.93 per cent voter turnout

Hyderabad, May 14 (PTI) Telangana has reported 64.93 per cent voter turnout in the elections for 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state which went off peacefully on May 13, official sources said on Tuesday.

Bhongir segment witnessed the highest turnout at 76.47 per cent while Hyderabad logged 46.08 per cent, according to the Election Commission statistics.

The state recorded 62.77 per cent voter turnout in the 2019 general elections.

As many as 625 candidates, including Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy, the party’s national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and senior leader Etala Rajender are among the saffron party candidates, while the Congress fielded among others, BRS turncoats Danam Nagender and K Kavya.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi is seeking re-election from the party's bastion of Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency and the BJP has fielded a political novice but enthusiastic K Madhavi Latha who has begun a spirited campaign.

The former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar and sitting MP Nama Nageswar Rao, among others, who contested from former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS.

Speaking to reporters, Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday that the BJP has got a positive response from people in the Lok Sabha polls. Though voter turnout was low in urban areas, the polled votes were in favour of the BJP, he claimed.

There were several reasons for the low voting, he said. PTI GDK KH