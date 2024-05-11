LS polls: Tharoor visits 'Matoshree', meets Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai, May 11 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday paid a courtesy visit to Matoshree, the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai's Bandra area.

Former Maharashtra minister and Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray posted a picture of himself with Tharoor on his social media handle.

Earlier, the Thiruvananthapuram MP and the Worli MLA campaigned in Bandra for the Congress' Mumbai North Central candidate Varsha Gaikwad, who is pitted against the BJP's Ujjwal Nikam.

Uddhav Thackeray was campaigning outside Mumbai during the day.

The Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) are part of the INDI alliance and Maha Vikas Aghadi. PTI MR BNM