LS Polls: Three-way battle in 'Venice of the East'

Alappuzha (Kerala), Apr 15 (PTI) The Lok Sabha polls in Alappuzha, often referred to as the "Venice of the East," gained attention as the Congress nominated its general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal to contest against A M Ariff, the sitting MP from the ruling CPI(M), and the BJP's dynamic leader Sobha Surendran.

Like its famous boat racing events, where victory is determined by the pulling powers of the participants, the constituency has a history of swinging in favour of both the CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF, often making it difficult to predict election outcomes.

The land of coir, backwaters, beaches, and marine products, the constituency also comprises places that played a significant role in major progressive movements in Kerala.

Trying his luck in the constituency that he represented in 2009 and 2014, Venugopal is seeking votes, highlighting the alleged failures of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in addressing the people's problems.

"You can see the enthusiasm from the voters. I have no doubts about a win," the Congress leader told PTI as he was walking towards his open vehicle for the campaign.

Venugopal, a Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan, faces allegations from the CPI(M) that he will "donate" a seat to the BJP if elected from Alappuzha, which he firmly denies, emphasising the main fight against the BJP-led NDA.

"I have already answered that question. No one should have any doubt that our main fight is against the BJP-led NDA," he said.

Responding to criticisms against Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad, Venugopal defends his leader, stating it's not an issue as Rahul is the sitting MP, and it's not a new constituency.

Alappuzha stood firmly with the LDF through A M Arif in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, making it a significant stronghold amidst the UDF's sweep.

So, the Congress camp is not taking this fight lightly.

The speech of Venugopal mostly referred to issues faced by fishermen, what the Congress has done for them so far, and what more they will be doing.

Arif, with his unique campaigning style, connects with locals, expressing confidence in his victory.

Arif grew up in the ranks of CPI(M) in Alappuzha, where he started off as a student activist with the SFI.

"I am hundred and one per cent sure about my win. I have no issues with K C Venugopal fighting here. But Rahul should not have contested in Kerala," Arif told PTI.

He criticised Rahul Gandhi's candidature in Wayanad, saying it's not ideal for an outsider to contest in Kerala.

Taking a dig at Rahul, he said Kerala is now familiar with the migrant workers, so it is now normal for an outside person to come and contest in Kerala.

"Last time, when I was deputed by the party for contesting from Alappuzha, I thought that Venugopal would be the candidate for UDF. But he did not contest, claiming that he has other party responsibilities," Arif said.

He dismisses the possibility of a three-cornered fight, asserting the battle is only between UDF and LDF.

During his meetings with supporters, Arif exhorts them to mobilise their networks to secure a stronger majority, emphasising the importance of Left MPs in Parliament.

"I know you all will vote for me. But we need to improve our majority this time, and we believe that you should all talk to your friends and relatives. Send out a message right after this to all your phone contacts," Arif urged them.

Arif then gets on his open vehicle, visiting multiple points to address the voters.

He also spent considerable time addressing the voters and explaining to them why it is important to have Left MPs in Parliament to fight for Kerala's interests and India's secular fabric.

"With just one vote you give to the saffron party, we are destroying our love and brotherhood. So don't give a single vote to the party that propagates hatred," Arif said.

Sobha Surendran, the BJP candidate, focuses on Modi's image and central government projects, while promising development for Alappuzha if elected.

She expresses happiness in contesting against Venugopal and vows to expose alleged corruption during his previous tenure as MP.

The constituency, with over nine per cent of SC voters among the 69 per cent Hindu voters and over 19 per cent Christian votes, has sent the LDF to Parliament nine times and the UDF eight times. PTI KPK TGB ROH