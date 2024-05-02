LS polls: TMC leader files RTI seeking absolute number of voter turnout in first 2 phases

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Amid controversy over the Election Commission not releasing absolute number of voter turnout in the first two phases of Lok Sabha polls, Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale has filed a Right to Information application seeking details of voters from the poll panel.

Advertisment

Gokhale, a Rajya Sabha MP from the TMC, has in the plea asked the Election Commission to furnish the details of total number of electors, total number of voters, and total turnout for voting in the 102 parliamentary constituencies which went to polls in the first two phases.

TMC sources said the party also is considering approaching the poll panel over the issue.

The Congress, CPI(M) and the TMC had on Tuesday criticised the Election Commission over the delay in publishing the final voter turnout figures for the first two phases of the Lok Sabha polls.

Advertisment

The commission that evening made public the voter turnout of the first and second phases of polling held on April 19 and April 26.

According to the EC, a voter turnout of 66.14 per cent was recorded in the first and 66.71 per cent in the second phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

However, opposition parties are demanding that the absolute number of voters be made public.

Voting for the general election is being held in seven phases. The remaining will be held on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. PTI AO AO VN VN