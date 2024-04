Chennai: Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 69.72 per cent during the April 19 elections to 39 Lok Sabha constituencies, the Election Commission announced on Sunday.

According to the "end of poll voter turnout data as uploaded by the respective Returning Officers," released by the Election Commission of India, Dharmapuri recorded the highest turnout of 81.20 per cent.

Central Chennai witnessed the lowest of 53.96 per cent.