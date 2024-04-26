LS polls: UP records over 35% voting in 8 constituencies till 1 pm

Lucknow: A voter turnout of 35.73 per cent was recorded till 1 pm in the eight parliamentary constituencies of Uttar Pradesh in phase two of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday, according to officials.

Advertisment

The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

Voting in Uttar Pradesh in the second phase is underway in Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Mathura constituencies.

Election Commission (EC) officials said 40.67 per cent votes were polled in Amroha, 38.33 per cent in Meerut, 34.17 per cent in Baghpat, 33.99 per cent in Ghaziabad, 36.05 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 35.35 in Bulandshahr, 35.55 per cent in Aligarh and 32.70 in Mathura till 11 am.

Advertisment

There are more than 1.67 crore voters, 7,797 polling stations and 17,704 polling booths in these eight Lok Sabha constituencies.

Among the 91 candidates in the fray in this phase are actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, seeking a third term from Mathura on a BJP ticket, and actor Arun Govil, who portrayed the role of Lord Ram in television serial "Ramayan".

The ruling BJP has fielded Govil from his native place Meerut, Atul Garg from Ghaziabad and Mahesh Sharma from Gautam Buddh Nagar. Danish Ali of the Congress is contesting the polls from Amroha.

Advertisment

In Mathura, voters of four villages are boycotting the polls alleging indifference of representatives towards their basic problems. "The villagers are being persuaded to cast their votes with assurance that their problems would be given top priority," District Magistrate Shailendra Singh said.

There is, however, a lot of enthusiasm among the first-time voters of Mathura, even in the rural areas such a Barsana, the DM said.

In Bulandshahr, voting could not start at the primary school in Chhotabas village in the Pahasu area with villagers staying away over the non-construction of a road. However, after persuasion of the administrative officials, voting began there around 11 am.

Advertisment

SDM Shikarpur Priyanka Goyal said the villagers have complained about the road and drainage problems which will be looked into. The villagers have now started reaching for polling, she added.

BJP candidate Hema Malini, while talking to reporters, said she was hopeful that people would vote in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by pressing the lotus button on the EVMs.

"I would not have been the MP from Mathura had opposition party candidates worked even a little for the constituency," Malini said while responding to a question.

Advertisment

Claiming herself to be the 'gopi' (female devotee) of 'Kanha', she said, "The promises I have made would be fulfilled to receive the blessings of Kanha." RLD president Jayant Chaudhary along with his wife Charu Chaudhary turned up at a booth in Mathura to cast their votes. "People are impressed by the performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the past ten years and that is why BJP is getting support from them in a big way," Jayant Chaudhary told reporters.

In Baghpat, people from all walks of life preferred to vote early in the day to avoid the scorching heat after noon and also made it a point to get clicked at the selfie points.

In Ghaziabad, Union Minister General (retd) V K Singh cast his vote in the morning. Singh, the current BJP MP from Ghaziabad, had announced not to contest the elections this time and the party in his place has fielded former state government minister Atul Garg as its candidate.

In response to a question, Singh said he was confident that the BJP would achieve Modi's target of crossing 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

After casting his vote in Aligarh, SP candidate Bijendra Singh told reporters, "The country is run by the Constitution, not by emotions and the voting taking place in the country today is to save the Constitution and the truth. Therefore, I am confident that this time the BJP will lose and the INDI Alliance will win." In Amroha, Congress candidate MP Danish Ali claimed that there is a one-sided atmosphere in the elections and his BJP rival will be far behind him.