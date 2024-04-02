LS polls: Vijayaraghavan, Pannian Raveendran file nominations in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram/ Palakkad (Kerala), Apr 2 (PTI) CPI (M) Polit Bureau member A Vijayaraghavan and senior CPI leader Pannian Raveendran submitted their nominations on Tuesday, with just two days left for the deadline.

Vijayaraghavan is trying his luck from Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency, where he is pitted against Congress' sitting MP V K Sreekandan and senior BJP leader C Krishnakumar.

Accompanied by senior Left leaders, including LSGD Minister M B Rajesh, the CPI(M) leader filed the nomination paper before the district electoral officer, Palakkad.

Raveendran also filed the nomination before the Thiruvananthapuram district collector this morning.

The CPI leader is contesting against sitting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to Congress sources, Tharoor would file his nomination on Wednesday.

The last date for filing of nomination papers is April 4, the Election Commission notification for the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls said.

The nominations would be scrutinised on April 5 and April 8 is the last date for withdrawal of the candidatures, the notification said.

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. PTI LGK ROH