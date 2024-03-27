LS polls will prove to be disaster for dynasty: BJP leader Naqvi's dig at opposition

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said the Lok Sabha polls will prove to be a "disaster for dynasty" and claimed that the opposition has accepted that it is "losing ground" even before taking on the ruling party.

Addressing a public meeting in Rampur in Uttar Pradesh before the filing of nomination of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Rampur Lok Sabha constituency, Ghanshyam Lodhi, Naqvi said a "Modi mood" is prevailing in the country due to the diligence of the crores of dedicated workers of the saffron party and the hard work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that has made the BJP a "natural choice for governance".

The former Union minister said the upcoming general election is an opportunity to strengthen the inclusive and all-embracing environment of development with trust under the leadership of Modi.

"We have to take votes and support from all sections of the society," Naqvi was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office.

"By defeating the deceit of political appeasement with determination for development with dignity, Modi has become the universally acclaimed and admired flag-bearer of constitutional secularism and inclusive progress," the BJP leader said.

Replacing "the custom of communal polarisation with the commitment to inclusive empowerment", Modi has become an effective, authentic and credible guarantor of the country's prosperity, he added.

"This election is an opportunity to strengthen and secure Modiji's guarantee of good governance with the people's power of votes," Naqvi said.

"We should not allow the scourge of communalism to hijack the strength of inclusivity," he added.

The Modi government's zero-tolerance policy against any form of anarchy and terrorism has ensured "security in the society" and "insecurity among the anti-social elements", Naqvi said.

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in seven phases starting April 19 and the counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. Rampur will go to polls in the first phase on April 19. PTI ASK RC