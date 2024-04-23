LS polls: Youth election ambassador programme launched in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Apr 23 (PTI) In a unique initiative, the Hoshiarpur district administration in Punjab on Tuesday announced the launch of the youth election ambassador programme to connect young voters with voting and to make them aware of the election process before and after voting.

Under this initiative which was part of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, the young voters were appointed as the youth election ambassadors and were given complete training regarding the election process, said District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal.

They were told in detail about the election process and pre-voting preparations starting from the date of the declaration of elections.

They also visited the model polling booth set up in Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Railway Mandi. Along with this, they were given hands-on practices on the voting process, polling booths and voting on EVMs and were made aware of the functioning of VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) and electronic voting machines.

The youth election ambassadors got information about the polling officers deployed at the polling booths and their functions and understood the complete voting process.

After this, information was also given to them about the sealing process of the EVMs and VVPAT machines after the voting was over and keeping them safe till the day of counting.

The deputy commissioner said these ambassadors will make young voters aware of voting in their respective assembly constituencies.

Mittal said the objective of this programme is to make the young voters aware of the voting process and introduce them to the election process so that they can understand why elections are celebrated as a festival of democracy.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place on June 1. PTI CHS AS AS