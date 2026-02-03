New Delhi (PTI): Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 PM on Tuesday amid noisy protests by opposition MPs over the alleged demolition drive at the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi.

Earlier, House proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon amid noisy protests by opposition MPs over the announcement of the US-India trade deal by US President Donald Trump and other issues As soon as the House re-assembled at 12 noon, Samajwadi Party members raised slogans against the redevelopment of the ghat, alleging that it was an insult to Ahilyabai Holkar, the 18th century queen of the Malwa kingdom who first renovated the Manikarnika Ghat in 1791.

She is also credited with the renovation of the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

SP MPs displayed pictures of Holkar to which Krishna Prasad Tenneti objected, citing that it was against the rules.

With opposition members unrelenting, the House was adjourned till 2 PM.

There have been protests against the demolition drive under the redevelopment plan of the Manikarnia Ghat, with many alleging that a century-old idol of Holkar has been damaged, a charge refuted by the district administration.

Opposition members also raised the issue of Speaker Om Birla's refusal to allow Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to quote from an unpublished "memoir" of former army chief M M Naravane.

The protests began as soon as the House met for the day. Birla urged the members to remain silent as he was making an obituary reference to the passing away of Surupsing Hirya Naik.

Naik was a member of sixth and 17th Lok Sabha. He was also a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

After observing a minute's silence, the members trooped into the well and raised slogans such as "Surrender Modi".

Birla said it is unbecoming of the members to disrupt proceedings in a "planned manner".

Only one question could be taken up during Question Hour. Birla adjourned proceedings for nearly one hour and questioned the disruptions, saying the Question Hour helps opposition hold the government accountable on various fronts.

India and the US have agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from a total 50 per cent.

Trump made the announcement on Monday after a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.