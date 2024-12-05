Nishikant Dubey questions Rahul Gandhi's Soros connection in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned twice on Thursday over BJP member Nishikant Dubey's remarks attacking Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his links with US-based multi-billionaire George Soros.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour at noon, Dubey claimed that the Congress-led opposition had tried to derail Parliament proceedings following reports in a publication based on findings of the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) which had alleged links to Soros.

Congress members strongly objected to Dubey's remarks leading to uproar in the House. As the protests continued, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Similar scenes were witnessed when the House re-assembled at 3 pm.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rjiju said the behaviour of the opposition was not acceptable.

"They (opposition) came into Parliament wearing colourful clothes, and outside Parliament, they have started a fashion show wearing those colourful clothes. This lowers the dignity of Parliament, and I condemn it. Such disruptions will achieve nothing; it won't fetch votes," Rijiju said.

He was referring to leaders of several INDIA bloc parties wearing black jackets with stickers reading "Modi Adani Ek Hai" and "Adani Safe Hai".

As protests continued, BJP member Jagdambika Pal, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings till 3 pm.

Dubey said the US-based investor Soros, investigative media platform OCCRP and the Congress were trying to derail India's success story under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP member said the Congress had sought to derail Parliament on various issues published by OCCRP, including the Pegasus spying row, questioning the efficacy of vaccines against COVID-19 developed in India and the Hindenburg reports.

Dubey said several opposition leaders raised the issues flagged in media reports, many of which were published on the eve of Parliament sessions in India.

भाजपा सांसद श्री @nishikant_dubey ने लोकसभा में फ्रेंच समाचार पत्र Mediapart की एक रिपोर्ट के हवाले से बताया कि कैसे जॉर्ज सोरोस की Open Society Foundation से फंड लेने वाली अमेरिकी एजेंसी OCCRP के सहयोग से भारत में कांग्रेसी, संसद को बंधक बनाने और सरकार को डिरेल करने की पूरी… pic.twitter.com/BIORJVVUxe — BJP (@BJP4India) December 5, 2024

Congress members were up on their feet protesting against Dubey as he tried to put questions to Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra.

Amid the din, the Speaker called Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi to raise the issue of violence in Sambhal. Gogoi tried to counter the allegations levelled by Dubey leading to uproar in the House.

Gogoi asserted that Gandhi was in favour of peace and accused the BJP of spreading untruths.