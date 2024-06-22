LS results in Karnataka proved people rejected Cong's misrule: BY Vijayendra

Bengaluru, Jun 22 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Congress in Karnataka, saying the Lok Sabha election results in the state have proved the people have stood up against the latter's 'misrule' in just one year.

With the BJP and its alliance partner JD(S) bagging 19 out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, the party's state president B Y Vijayendra said the election results have proved once again that the state is BJP's citadel in south India.

During an event organised to felicitate the 19 NDA MPs including 17 from BJP, Vijayendra said people have blessed the alliance between the saffron party and the JD(S).

He also congratulated the party leaders and workers for their tireless work during the election, which fetched good result in the LS elections.

"We have to fight against the misrule of the Congress party in the state for the next four years. The election results show that people have rejected the Congress party due to its misrule," Vijayendra said.

He claimed that when BJP was in power, Karnataka was leading in all fields but due to one year's misrule of the Congress, the state is losing ground.

The Congress party which won one seat earlier may have won 9 seats now. But, on the other hand, BJP and JDS are leading in more than 145 assembly constituencies in the state. Our candidates have got the lead even in the constituency where there is a Congress minister, Vijayendra said.

Speakers including union ministers flayed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah led state government for the recent hike in petrol and diesel prices and the alleged Rs 94 crore scam in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. PTI GMS GMS SA