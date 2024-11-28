LS, RS got adjourned due to govt's continuing refusal to allow Oppn to raise Adani 'scam': Cong

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday said both Houses of Parliament got adjourned because of the government's continuing refusal to allow the Opposition to raise the issue of the Adani "scam" which is "destroying free and fair competition" in many sectors of the economy.

Advertisment

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day amid opposition protests over the violence in Sambhal and the Adani issue. Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were also washed out for the third day in a row on after opposition MPs created uproar over the Adani issue and the violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Today too both Houses of Parliament got adjourned because of the Government's continuing refusal to allow the Opposition to raise the issue of the Modani scam which is destroying free and fair competition in many sectors of the economy and destroying corporate India's credibility and reputation globally." The opposition has been pressing for discussions on allegations of irregularities against the Adani Group and Sambhal violence.

Gautam Adani, founder chairman of the ports-to-energy conglomerate, his nephew Sagar, and another key executive have been charged by the US Department of Justice of being part of an alleged scheme to pay USD 265 million bribes to Indian officials to win contracts for the supply of solar electricity that would yield USD 2 billion profit over a 20-year period. PTI ASK ASK DV DV