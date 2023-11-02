LS Secretariat revokes disqualification of NCP member Mohammad Faizal P P

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday revoked the disqualification of NCP member Mohammad Faizal P P from the Lower House of Parliament, weeks after the Supreme Court suspended his conviction in an attempt to murder case.

Faizal's disqualification from the House has "ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements", a notification issued by Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh stated.

He was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on October 4 for the second time this year. This came after the Kerala High Court declined to suspend the conviction of the MP from Lakshadweep in the 2009 attempt to murder case.

Faizal was first disqualified as an MP on January 11, following his sentencing to 10 years' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh by a sessions court in Kavaratti.

The NCP leader was elected as the MP from Lakshadweep in 2014 and 2019. PTI SKU ANB ANB