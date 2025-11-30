LS Secretary General Utpal Singh's tenure extended

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh has been granted a further extension in tenure, an official said on Sunday.

Singh, a 1986-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Uttarakhand cadre, took over as the Lok Sabha Secretary General on December 1, 2020. He was granted a two-year extension on November 30, 2021.

Singh got two extensions of tenure of one year each in 2023 and 2024.

"The Lok Sabha Secretary General's tenure has been extended till further orders," the official said on Sunday.

Singh retired as chief secretary of Uttarakhand on July 31, 2020 and took over as Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat on September 1, 2020.

He assumed the office of Secretary General of Lok Sabha in December 2020.