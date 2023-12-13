LS security breach: Strict security measures to be implemented during T'gana Assembly session

Hyderabad, Dec 13 (PTI) In the wake of the security breach in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, a meeting held by Telangana Legislative Assembly Pro-Tem Speaker Akbaruddin Owaisi and Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy decided to strictly implement security measures during the ongoing Assembly session.

State Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu, state DGP and other senior police officials attended the meeting.

The meeting, held as per the directives of the Pro-Tem Speaker, condemned the incident of security breach in Parliament, Sridhar Babu's office said in a statement Wednesday night.

The meeting reviewed the security measures to be taken to prevent such incidents at a time when the Assembly is in session.

The police officials were asked to strictly implement the three-step security system.

The Pro-Tem Speaker directed that every person (visiting the Assembly) should be checked thoroughly.

The meeting decided not to issue any fresh passes other than those that have already been issued, it added.

The Assembly session began on December 9 when many newly-elected members took oath and it was adjourned to December 14.

The election of Speaker would take place on December 14.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the deadly 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, shouted slogans and released yellow smoke from canisters that triggered panic and chaos in the House. PTI SJR SJR SS