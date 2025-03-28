LS Speaker amends rules to allow e-signatures of MPs to avail daily allowance

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday amended the rules to permit electronic signatures of members to mark attendance in Parliament for sanction of daily allowance entitled to them during the session.

Earlier, the members had to sign a physical register kept in the lobbies of the Lok Sabha to avail of the daily allowance for attending the session of the House.

The amended 'Directions by the Speaker' under the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha were laid on the table of the House by Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh.

According to the amended rule, a member shall be entitled to receive daily allowance for attending the session of the House provided that the signature shall include attendance marked through any electronic or biometric means approved by the Speaker.

It also states that the register shall include a physical register or e-register generated through software maintained for this purpose.

Earlier this week, the government notified a 24-per cent salary hike for members of Parliament to Rs 1.24 lakh a month. The daily allowance for members was also increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500.