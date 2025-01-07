LS Speaker Birla begins visit to Britain, Scotland, Guernsey

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday embarked on a five-day official visit to the UK, Scotland and Guernsey to attend meetings of the presiding officers of Commonwealth countries.

Birla will chair the meeting of the Standing Committee of Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) on Friday in Guernsey, an official statement said.

The Lok Sabha speaker will chair this meeting in his capacity as the host of the 28th CSPOC which will be held in India next year.

He is visiting Britain at the invitation of Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker, House of Commons. He will meet Hoyle and Lord McFall of Alcluith, the Lord Speaker of the House of Lords in London, on Wednesday, the statement said.

Birla will also visit Dr B R Ambedkar Museum in London, offer floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and interact with members of the Indian diaspora in the UK.

During his visit to Scotland on Thursday, Birla will meet Alison Johnstone, the Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament, and John Swinney, the First Minister of Scotland.

The Lok Sabha speaker will also interact with cross-party members of the Scottish Parliament.