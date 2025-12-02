LS Speaker Birla calls meet to break House deadlock over SIR

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has summoned a meeting of party leaders on Tuesday to break the deadlock in the House over the Opposition demand for a discussion on the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Speaker's meeting comes in the wake of repeated disruptions in the Lok Sabha over the issue.

Earlier in the day, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju met floor leaders of political parties, but refused to give a timeline for the discussion on electoral reforms contending that the opposition cannot dictate terms to the government.

Rijiju is learnt to have ruled out a discussion on SIR, contending that it was an administrative matter of the Election Commission and the government had no role in it.

However, the minister was ready for a discussion on a broader subject of electoral reforms as it falls within the purview of the government.

The opposition has been insisting that the government give an assurance on the floor of the House on the discussion on the SIR exercise.

The government is keen to have a discussion on 150th year of Vande Mataram and allocated 10 hours for the subject.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the second consecutive day over opposition protests on the SIR exercise currently underway in 12 states and union territories. PTI SKU/PK SKU DV DV