LS Speaker Birla calls on Vice President Dhankhar

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, days after the Monsoon session of Parliament concluded.

Advertisment

Birla drove down to Dhankhar's official residence on Maulana Azad Road for the meeting which comes ahead of the 9th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference in Udaipur next week.

Birla merely said he discussed various topics with the Vice President.

The Monsoon session of Parliament was held between July 20 and August 11. PTI SKU SKU CK CK