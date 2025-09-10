LS Speaker Birla pays tributes to Govind Ballabh Pant on 138th birth anniversary

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid floral tributes to freedom fighter Bharat Ratna Pt Govind Ballabh Pant at his statue near Parliament House on his 138th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

The first chief minister of UP, Pant through his long political and social life worked for the socio-economic upliftment of all sections of the society. As the Union Home minister also he served to keep the country safe and make it capable under difficult circumstances, Birla said.

"His life and views inspire us," he said.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and PWD minister of Delhi government Parvesh Verma also paid floral offerings at the statue of Pant.