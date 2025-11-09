LS Speaker Birla to inaugurate CPA India conference of Northeastern states on Monday

Kohima, Nov 9 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said the two-day Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India conference of the Northeastern states will deliberate on ways to ensure greater involvement of people in the lawmaking process.

Birla will on Monday inaugurate the 22nd annual conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-III here.

The two-day conference would see the participation of presiding officers and lawmakers from eight Northeastern states.

"The CPA conference will deliberate on ways and means to bring assembly proceedings more closer to the people in the times of changes ushered in during the age of artificial intelligence and digital revolution," Birla told reporters on arrival at Dimapur near here.

The conference will also discuss issues such as cloudbursts and landslides in the Northeast region and the mitigation measures in this regard.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, and Nagaland Assembly Speaker and Chairman, CPA India Region Zone-III, Sharingain Longkumer will be present at the conference.

The theme of the conference is 'Policy, Progress and People: Legislatures as Catalysts of Change'. The sub-themes are the 'Role of legislatures in achieving Viksit Bharat' and 'Climate change in the light of recent cloudbursts and landslides in parts of the Northeast'.

CPA India Region Zone III has played an important role in fostering regional cooperation, promoting parliamentary best practices, and addressing specific regional issues like infrastructure development and the Act East Policy for the Northeast, an official statement said.

Key achievements include the inclusion of the Northeast Region in the India- ASEAN Vision for trade and cooperation and calls for accelerating infrastructure projects, enhanced trading outposts, and cultural exchanges.

The zone also focuses on improving parliamentary processes and making them more accessible and inclusive through greater use of technologies as seen in the implementation of the National eVidhan Application (NeVA), digitalisation programme and active public engagement. PTI SKU KVK KVK