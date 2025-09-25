LS Speaker Birla to inaugurate training programme for Haryana Assembly officials

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will on Friday inaugurate a training programme on legislative drafting for officials of the Haryana Assembly.

Spread over two days, the programme will cover a broad range of topics, including constitutional values shaping legislative drafting, nature and language of drafting, art of crafting precise legal language and rules of interpretation, a Lok Sabha Secretariat statement said.

This training initiative is part of the flagship Legislative Drafting Programme launched by the Institute of Constitutional and Parliamentary Studies (ICPS) under the aegis of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh, Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Deputy Speaker Krishan Lal Middha and other dignitaries will be present at the inaugural session.

In addition to sessions conducted at the Parliament House Complex, ICPS has collaborated with National Law Universities to organise similar programmes in Gandhinagar, Lucknow, Shimla, Ranchi, Jabalpur and Patna.

This two-credit certificate course offers credits that may support future academic or professional goals of participants, depending on institutional policies. PTI SKU SKU KSS KSS