LS Speaker Birla to lead Indian delegation at Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Barbados

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead a delegation of 35 presiding officers from across India to the week-long 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) in Barbados.

Birla will address the General Assembly of the Conference on the topic 'The Commonwealth - A Global Partner'.

He is also scheduled to chair a workshop on 'Leveraging Technology: Enhancing Democracy through Digital Transformations and Tackling the Digital Divide'.

The 68th CPC is scheduled to be held from October 5-12 at Bridgetown, according to a statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

During this visit, the Lok Sabha speaker will also hold bilateral meetings and interact with his counterparts from other Commonwealth countries to discuss matters of mutual interest and parliamentary cooperation.

Lok Sabha member and BJP leader D Purandeswari is scheduled to attend the meeting of 'Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) Steering Committee'.

She will also be a panelist at the CWP session on the topic 'Good Practices and Strategies to Realising Gender-Sensitive Parliaments across the Commonwealth'.

Members of the Indian parliamentary delegation will take part in seven thematic workshops, including on 'Strengthening our Institutions to Support Democracy', 'Leveraging Technology: Enhancing Democracy through Digital Transformations and Tackling the Digital Divide', 'A Look Ahead to CHOGM 2026: Championing the Human Factor from a Gender and Accessibility Lens', and 'Building Trust and Transparency in Democracy: Financial Transparency in Parliaments and Elections'.

The Indian delegation will comprise Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and presiding officers and secretaries of state and Union Territory legislatures from across the country.

The Executive Committee of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) will be meeting during the course of the Conference and it will be attended by Lok Sabha member Anurag Sharma as the Treasurer of CPA along with Assam Assembly Speaker Bishwajit Daimary, one of the regional representatives in the CPA Executive Committee from Indian Region.

Other members of delegation, including presiding officers from state/UT legislatures, will also participate in various workshops and the General Assembly of the Conference, the statement said.