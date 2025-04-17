LS Speaker Birla urges students to become carriers of 'Sanskrit pride'

Jaipur, Apr 17 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday called upon students to take forward the ancient knowledge tradition of India by becoming carriers of "Sanskrit pride".

Addressing the convocation ceremony of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University (JRRSU) here, Birla said Sanskrit is not only a language of tradition but also a scientific approach that provides ideological clarity.

"India today is gaining respect in the world through yoga, ayurveda and philosophy. At such a juncture, it is our responsibility to connect the new generation with Sanskrit.

"When leading universities in the world are doing research on Sanskrit, it is the need of the hour to connect the language with innovation, technology and digital age in India," Birla said.

The speaker also appreciated the steps taken by JRRSU for teaching yoga with a technical perspective, digitisation of manuscripts, and for launching online courses.

Among those present on the occasion were Governor Haribhau Bagde and Education Minister Madan Dilawar.