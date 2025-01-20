LS Speaker Birla voices concern over decline in number of sittings of legislative bodies

Patna, Jan 20 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday voiced concern over the declining number of sittings of legislative bodies and urged presiding officers to make efforts to address the issue to strengthen democratic institutions.

Advertisment

Birla's remarks at the inaugural function of the 85th All India Presiding Officers Conference (AIPOC) here came amid reports that the Delhi Assembly held a mere 74 sittings in its entire five-year tenure.

According to a study by PRS Legislative, the outgoing Delhi Assembly held 74 sittings during its five-year term, an average of 15 days a year. On the days it met, the assembly sat for an average of three hours. The House passed only 14 bills during its term, the lowest number for any previous full-term assembly.

The Lok Sabha speaker also flagged concerns over disruption of House proceedings in a planned manner and urged presiding officers to talk to leaders of political parties to ensure smooth functioning of the state legislative assemblies and councils.

Advertisment

Birla also urged the political parties to formulate a code of conduct for its lawmakers to uphold the dignity of the legislative assemblies.

"We have to make efforts by reaching out to political parties to minimise disruptions during House proceedings. All political parties should co-operate to uphold the dignity of the House," Birla said.

He said agreement and disagreement were the strength of any democracy and encouraged presiding officers to nurture such traditions to empower their respective assemblies and councils.

Advertisment

The 85th AIPOC was attended by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and presiding officers of state legislative bodies from across the country.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Birla at the Raj Bhavan on Monday morning but was conspicuous by his absence at the two-day conference -- '75th Anniversary of Constitution: Contribution of Parliament and State Legislative Bodies in Strengthening Constitutional Values'.

Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav, who was scheduled to speak at the conference, also skipped the event.

Advertisment

"The dignity of any House is directly linked to its member. The more the members are responsible in their conduct, the more it will enhance the dignity of the House. This will also strengthen democracy as we will be able to hold elected governments accountable in an effective manner," Birla said.

He also favoured increasing the role of parliamentary standing committees to ensure accountability of elected governments.

"Standing committees are mini-Parliaments and there is a need to strengthen their functioning. More effective standing committees will lead to greater accountability in governance and transparency in administration," he said. PTI SKU KVK KVK