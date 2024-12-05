LS Speaker cautions members against wearing badges

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday urged members not to sport lapel pins and badges other than the national tricolour in Parliament.

The Speaker’s remarks came as several Congress members were seen wearing stickers reading "Modi Adani Ek Hai" and "Adani Safe Hai" on the jackets and shirts.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was also seen sporting the sticker on his trademark white T-shirt.

Birla pointed out that Rule 349 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha states that a member shall not wear to display badges of any kind in the House, except the National Flag in the form of a lapel pin or a badge.

He urged the members to follow the parliamentary rules and conventions and ensure that the "dignity of the House is not compromised."