LS Speaker flags concerns over fewer sittings of legislative bodies

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday expressed concern over the declining participation of lawmakers in legislative proceedings and fewer sittings of legislative bodies and low productivity in legislatures.

Addressing the Orientation Programme for newly elected Members of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, Birla urged the legislators to actively participate in the House proceedings during sessions and listen to all the emanating view points.

Birla also expressed displeasure over planned disruptions in legislatures, saying such an approach was against the democratic spirit of the Constitution.

The Lok Sabha Speaker appreciated the productivity of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Referring to the glorious history of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the Speaker said that since its establishment in 1937, it has laid the foundation for socio-economic change.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said it was the responsibility of the legislators to ensure proper legislative drafting during the law-making process, as even a small error can have long-term effect on people.

Referring to parliamentary committees as "mini-parliaments", Birla urged all elected representatives to participate actively in committee proceedings.

He emphasized the legislators must ensure that government spending is directed toward socio-economic change, especially in the Public Accounts and Estimates Committees, so that elected representatives can deliver positive outcomes towards public welfare.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar also flagged the negative impact of planned disruptions in parliamentary work and stressed on the need to adopt better practices. PTI SKU AS AS