LS Speaker inaugurates Namo Toy Bank in Kota for underprivileged children

Kota (RJ), Sep 18 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota-Bundi MP Om Birla inaugurated a 'Namo Toy Bank' in Kota city on Thursday.

Under the initiative, children can donate their old toys to the bank set up at Kotri Road in Gumanpura and this will be distributed to underprivileged children.

Speaking on the occasion, Birla said the toy bank will strengthen the spirit of service and empathy among children.

"For the Namo Toy Bank, school children in the city have donated thousands of their old toys, and I sincerely thank all the participating children, and their teachers and parents," he said.

"Through this initiative, children will develop values such as service, leadership and sensitivity, which will not only guide their lives but also strengthen the society. This is not just a collection of toys, but a nurturing of the culture of service, compassion and partnership, which will make our children responsible towards society from a young age," the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

He said the resolve behind the initiative is that no child in Kota-Bundi area should be deprived of such resources and that every home should have an atmosphere of happiness and self-respect.

Mahesh Gupta of Shivjyoti Group, Sahodaya Complex president Pradeep Singh Gaur, and Private Schools' Association president Sanjay Sharma, along with a large number of school administrators, representatives and students were present at the event. PTI COR RUK RUK